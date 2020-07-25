Williamsport, Pa. -- Roads to Freedom Center for Independent Living (CIL) invites you to a CIL-ebration of the 30th anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) on Monday, July 27, at 24 East Third Street in Williamsport.

The celebration will be a gathering at the rear parking lot with hot dogs, ice cream, chips, and drinks provided by Bittner's General Store and Frito Lay.

Passed in 1990, the ADA is a landmark civil rights law that prohibits discrimination based on disability. Covering both physical and mental disabilities, the law also requires employers and public entities to provide reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities.