Hughesville, Pa. -- A tradition of kindness started by a Hughesville couple has celebrated its 38th year.

In 1983, Jim and Kathy Hillyard decided to open their home for members of their church who were facing the holidays alone. The first year, they invited two fellow patrons from Hughesville Friends Church who were widowed. The couple made a full turkey dinner and sat around the dining room table together for the meal. That started a tradition that would bring companionship and a good meal into the lives of those living alone for the next three decades.

One year, there were six people at dinner. The most memorable year on record was when 32 gathered around the table. "We had card tables around our 13-foot tree, the dining room table with extensions, and a few seated at the kitchen bar," Jim Hilliard of Hughesville said. It was a full house.

They host the meal on the Sunday before Christmas every Recently, the pandemic has caused them to shift their operation to take-out dinners. Jim said they load up the containers full of turkey, ham, stuffing, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, baked corn, and of course a dessert.

Jim, who said he loves to cook and bake, said they get up at 5 a.m. to dress the turkey. "It's in the oven by 6," he said, "and we make all the other fixings."

"We used to call it the 'old folk's dinner,'" he joked. Now at 71, he and his wife have raised two daughters through the tradition. Daughter Melinda Confair still helps out with preparation and delivery of the meals.

"It's just a heartwarming story of caring and giving," said Confair. "They've never looked for notoriety, they do it because they are good Christians and feel blessed and have giving hearts."



