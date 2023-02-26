Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Grammy-winning Christian rocker will headline a Sunday night show at the Bloomsburg Fair.

Singer Zach Williams is set to play Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Weis Markets Grandstand, joining two other acts previously announced, including Vanilla Ice and the "I Love the '90s" tour, and Richard Marx and Starship.

Williams began his career as the lead singer in Zach Williams & The Reformation, which disbanded in 2012, and Zach Williams and the Brothers of Grace. He transitioned to a solo artist in 2016.

Williams won a Grammy for the Best Contemporary Christian Music Song for "There was Jesus," featuring Dolly Parton, in 2021, as well as Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for 2018's "Chain Breaker."

He has also been nominated for numerous American Music and Billboard Music awards.

Tickets for members-only pre-sale began on Friday. The public sale starts on Friday, March 3 at 9 a.m.

Ticket prices range from $27 to $46 and can be purchased online on the fair's website, in person at the grandstand ticket office, or by calling 570-784-4949 (opt 6).

The 2023 Bloomsburg Fair runs from Sept. 23-30.

