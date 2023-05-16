Lewisburg, Pa. — If you can dream it, you can make it out of cardboard!

Join makers of all ages at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. to enjoy a cardboard-filled afternoon. The museum will provide the boxes, paints, and all other supplies needed to let participants’ imagination and creativity run wild.

The LCM is excited to be hosting Cardboard City as part of Remake Learning Days (RLD),” says LCM Executive Director, Kahla DeSmit. “Cardboard is extremely open ended. Unlike kits or games that come with specific instructions, cardboard just is. It’s a great way to celebrate the creative process that is RLD.”

Participants will be able to build and engineer their dream house, car, or anything their imagination can think of.

“Creating with cardboard is also a great way to use recycled materials,” says Michelle Heintzelman, museum education and special events manager. “It’s a building material that almost every family has lying around, and with imagination, it has some transformative powers.”

“The museum is especially excited to continue to facilitate these types of making events,” adds DeSmit. “Last year, the museum collaborated with the Science Museum of Minnesota as a part of a National Science Foundation learning experience to support informal engineering facilitation and program development.”

Through the collaboration, the LCM was selected to participate in professional development workshops and implemented learnings from the workshop series with existing and planned maker programming for families in the Susquehanna River Valley.

“Creating activities like these help support a child’s overall development,” says Heintzelman. “Children can strengthen their fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination, and critical thinking skills as they work to make their imagination a reality.”

Weather permitting, 'Cardboard City' will be brought to life in the museum’s courtyard. A general admission fee or membership is required.

Contact the Lewisburg Children’s Museum at lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com or 570-768-4914 with questions.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.