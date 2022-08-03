Lewisburg, Pa. — A grant from PPL will help ensure kids in the Lewisburg area can experience all the fun of the Lewisburg Children's Museum — regardless of family income.

The Lewisburg Children’s Museum is pleased to announce its received funding from the PPL Foundation. These funds will support the Museum’s ongoing "Count Me In" efforts, which aim to make the museum accessible to all families.

Since its opening, the museum has participated in two national programs aimed at providing free or reduced admission to children and their families: Museums for All, through the Association of Children’s Museums and Institute of Museums and Library Services, and Blue Star Museums, in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families.

The Museum is expanding this program to include its “Summer Chill Series,” which provides reduced admission, Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics (STEM) activities, and extended hours at the museum.

During each Summer Chill event, families can participate in STEM-themed activities, enjoy late night hours, and sample tasty treats. This event is recommended for all ages and admission is free.

“We are very aware of all the demands that are placed on a family's resources,” says Kahla DeSmit, LCM Executive Director. “We want to provide options for families that allow them to enjoy a carefree evening out learning and playing together, without cost being a prohibitive factor.”

There are two more Summer Chill events of the summer: Friday, August 12 from 4-6 p.m. and Friday, September 23 from 4-6 p.m.

Contact the Lewisburg Children’s Museum at lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com or 570-768-4914 with questions.

