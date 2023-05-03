Williamsport, Pa. – Children's Book Week, this May 1-7, is a celebration for parents, children, and book lovers alike.

To celebrate the week, visit the James V. Brown Library, 19 E. Fourth St., to discover your next favorite children’s book and join in on celebratory activities. The first floor of the Welch Children’s Wing will have coloring sheets and an emoji book title game.

The official 2023 Children’s Book Week poster was created by Rilla Alexander, an award-winning artist, author, and illustrator. The poster features this year’s Children’s Book Week slogan, Read Books. Spark Change. which speaks to the power that books and stories have to inspire positive change.

Established in 1919, Children’s Book Week is an annual celebration of books for young people and the joy of reading. It originated in the belief that children’s books and literacy are life-changers, and the staff at the James V. Brown Library couldn’t agree more. In the words of the late Publisher’s Weekly editor, Frederic Melcher, “A great nation is a reading nation.”

But it doesn’t have to be Children’s Book Week for parents and kids to find great books at the Library. Our staff has the tools to help you pick your next great read to champion the love of reading for members of the youngest generation.

Research shows that parent involvement is the number one predictor of early childhood reading success and future academic achievement. Kids learn from parental modeling, so starting a daily reading ritual for pre-K kids is vital for developing a child’s love for reading.

