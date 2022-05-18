Lewisburg, Pa. — The Lewisburg Children's Museum (LCM) is inviting children to compete as Olympic athletes for a day.

The local event welcomes children ages 3 through 12 to participate in the 2022 Kid Olympics on Saturday, June 5 at 2:30 p.m.

“We hope this is a fun way to kick off the summer,” says Lindsey Walter, LCM Education Director. “We are excited to bring it back after a hiatus due to COVID.”

The event will take place on the athletic field behind the LCM/GreenSpace Center at 815 Market Street. Parking is available along St. Louis Street. The event will begin with an “opening ceremony” and pre-event warm ups led by Stack’D Fit of Selinsgrove.

Event activities include: discus toss, broad jump, 40-meter dash, bowling, and limbo. Prizes, provided by Sweet Frog of Lewisburg, will be awarded to the first place girl and boy finishers per event, per age group.

“I am so excited for the upcoming 2022 Kid Olympics,” said Alayna Wenrich, Susquehanna University Service Leader (SUSL) at the LCM. “This event will be a lot of fun for the children participating because it will allow them to interact with others their own age in fun outdoor activities; this was the reason I was extremely excited to participate in the planning of Kid Olympics.”

In addition to event prizes, participants and spectators can enter a bicycle raffle sponsored by SB Cyclery of Selinsgrove. Four brand-new, kid-sized bicycles will be raffled off. Kid Olympians will get a free raffle ticket as part of their registration. In the week prior, people can purchase raffle tickets at the Museum.

“We couldn’t do these events without the support of our community,” said LCM Executive Director Kahla DeSmit. “The generosity of local businesses continues to astound us.”

Check-in begins at 1:30 p.m. on June 5. Prior registration is required and ends on Saturday, June 4. Registration fee is $10 per child, and all proceeds will support the museum. To register, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.

Contact the Museum by email at lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com or by phone at (570) 768-4914 with any questions.

The Kid Olympics are sponsored by the Walmart of Lewisburg, SB Cyclery, Blue Heron Sports, Sweet Frog of Lewisburg, and Stack'D Fit.

