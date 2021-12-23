Hershey, Pa. – Children everywhere can rejoice: Santa's reindeer have officially been cleared for takeoff and are ready to deliver the sleigh full of presents to everyone on the nice list.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, State Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding, Pennsylvania State Veterinarian Dr. Kevin Brightbill cleared Santa's reindeer for takeoff on Christmas Eve.

The trio met with Santa and his nine reindeer at Hersheypark's Christmas Candylane to check out the sleigh haulers and ensure a safe healthy trip on Christmas Eve to deliver presents.

"I'm excited to announce that Santa's reindeer are in good health-despite one's very bright red nose-and ready to deliver toys to the good girls and boys of Pennsylvania tomorrow evening," said Governor Wolf.

"I'm grateful to the Department of Agriculture for coordinating to ensure not only a merry Christmas morning across the commonwealth but keep animals in Pennsylvania safe and healthy. All nine reindeer are physically fit and in good spirits, they're ready to fly this holiday season."