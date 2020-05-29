Daycare centers in green counties are preparing to reopen their doors after being forced to close down as part of the state's response to COVID-19. Jenniffer Enterline, executive director of Busy Little Beavers Childcare in Danville, explained the ways that the daycare will be keeping children safe, as they come back.

Cleaning and disinfecting appropriately has always been a priority, but even more so now as everyone learns how to respond to the current situation. Many cleaning policies haven't changed, such as nap-time protocol.

"Every child has always had their own cot assigned to them that they use day after day, which are disinfected each day after the child uses them; that has always been our protocol" Enterline said.

In addition, the staff will continue to follow procedures set by the Department of Health for diapering and proper hand-washing technique.

Some new measures have been undertaken, however. This includes rotating classrooms so that each room can be deep-cleaned. The staff has always used commercial disinfectant, however, they had to adjust when that became hard to find.

"We always used Vivid hydrogen peroxide spray for disinfectant but when the cost of that quadrupled we had to go back to using Clorox and water," Enterline said.

"That is just as effective but a bit more time consuming because we have to mix it ourselves," she added.

Staff have been told to disinfect surfaces and doorknobs after using them using Lysol wipes.

The main changes have been to lunch-time protocols. Prior to COVID-19, the staff provided children with breakfast, lunch, and two snacks. These days, parents will be the ones providing the meals.

"Children will be bringing their own food right from home so that our staff will not be touching their meals," Enterline said.

Children will also be eating in their classrooms, rather than all the classes coming together for meals. At 500 square feet, the classrooms will provide ample space so that children will be able to spread out and remove their masks while they eat or nap.

"It isn't safe for children to wear masks while sleeping, but we have enough room in our classrooms that it won't be a problem to spread out," Enterline explained.

Children will be dropped off at the front of the building, and specific staff will be at the entrance to greet children and sign them in.

"That way, parents won't be walking through the building; they won't be going past the vestibule," Enterline said.

Unfortunately, this does mean that parents and teachers won't be able to connect in the same way they had before.

"That is a lot of what we do each day, is greeting parents or chatting with them about how the day went at the end of the day," Enterline said.

"So it is a little rough but we are happy for any return to normalcy; we have all really missed the kids and our families we serve," she added.