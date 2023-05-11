Coudersport, Pa. — Cherry Springs State Park has tacked on more events to their free program schedule, offering four events in the coming weeks.

Three of the programs will be held on Saturday, May 13: an Owl Prowl, a Night Sky Tour and Through Our Telescopes.

For anyone looking to stargaze this summer, Cherry Springs has a prep program. The Virtual Know Before You Go Stargazing program will be held online on Wednesday, May 17.

Cherry Springs State Park is located at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport, Pa. 16915. The park is 12 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44.

All programs at the park are in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area. Since seating is limited and spring nights are chilly, those attending may want to bring a chair and/or blanket. Programs will be cancelled in the event of rain or thunder. Telescopes will not be available if there is significant cloud-cover.

All visitors should arrive before dark, including those who plan to observe the night sky on their own.

Nature at Night: Owl Prowl is This Saturday, May 13 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

After a half-hour presentation exploring owl traits and identification, park staff will hit the trail to listen and look for owls. Be prepared to silently stand still at times since owls can be a little shy. Wear suitable footwear for potentially damp grass and bring a red-light flashlight. The walk will be about 1-mile over mostly level grass and gravel surfaces.

Navigating By Starlight is This Saturday, May 13 from 9:15 p.m. to 10 p.m.

During a laser-guided tour conducted by park staff, experience the wonder of the night sky. Listen as the legends and myths surrounding late spring constellations care recounted and learn about how people and animals use the night sky to find their way, how to find the North Star and about park history, current use, and the importance of dark night skies.

Planets & Star Clusters is This Saturday, May 13 from 10:15 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Under the guidance of park volunteers and staff, embark on a telescope tour of the night sky. Look through park telescopes at the wonders of the springtime sky, including Mars, Venus, and maybe even a few star clusters. Telescopes can be used on a first-come, first-serve basis for the time listed subject to the availability of staff and volunteers, weather conditions, and crowd size.

Virtual: Know Before You Go is Wednesday, May 17, 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

This 45-minute online program is designed to help first-time and novice stargazers make the most of their visit to the park. Find out the best way to plan an evening of stargazing, including what to bring and how to observe objects in the night sky, such as stars, constellations, planets, the moon, artificial satellites, meteors, aurora and even the Milky Way. After registering, you will receive an email with the link to join the program. This presentation is best viewed on a desktop or larger tablet. Note: This program does NOT take place at the park.

Registration is encouraged but not required for the three free programs on May 13. The public may choose to register. Registered participants will receive an email if a program is cancelled or modified due to weather, etc.

Register at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park for park programs. Questions? Call 1-814-435-1037 or email cherryspringsee@pa.gov.

