Coudersport, Pa. — Cherry Springs State Park will be offering a number of free programs this weekend, plus an event next week.

Five of the programs will be held on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20, and another will be held on Thursday, May 25. Cherry Springs State Park is located at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport, Pa. 16915. The park is 12 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44.

All programs at the park are held in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area. Since seating is limited and spring nights are chilly, those attending may want to bring a chair and/or blanket.

Arriving early? Bring a picnic. Tables and charcoal grills are onsite next to the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Meet at the kiosk next to the restrooms near the gravel lot at the Night Sky Public Viewing Area.

Check the Clear Sky Chart or Astrospheric for 48-hour forecasts of cloud cover and viewing conditions. Programs will be cancelled in the event of rain or thunder. Telescopes will not be available if there is significant cloud-cover. All visitors should arrive before dark, including those who plan to observe the night sky on their own.

Park Welcome & Walking Tour: Friday, May 19, 8-8:45 p.m.

Join park staff on a short, guided walk of park facilities, learning about their past, present and future. All ages are welcome. Expect to walk less than a mile on mostly level terrain. Registration is NOT required for the Park Welcome & Walking Tours.

Night Sky Tour: A Lion, Planets, and Bears, Oh My: Friday and Saturday, May 19 & 20, 9-9:45 p.m.

During a laser-guided tour conducted by park staff, experience the wonder of the night sky. Explore the constellations of Leo the Lion and Ursa Major (Big Bear), and observe the planets Mars and Venus. Listen as the guides recount the legends and myths surrounding these mysterious patterns in the sky. Learn about park history, current use, and the importance of dark night skies.

Through Our Telescopes: Planets and Star Clusters: Friday and Saturday, May 19 & 20, 10:15-11 p.m.

Under the guidance of park volunteers and staff, embark on an amazing telescope tour of the night sky. Look through park telescopes at the wonders of the springtime sky, including Mars, Venus, and maybe star clusters. Telescopes can be used on a first-come, first-serve basis for the time listed subject to the availability of staff and volunteers, weather conditions, and crowd size.

Here Comes the Sun - Safe Solar Viewing: Saturday, May 20, 5-6:30 p.m.

Get to the park before sunset, and take a safe look at the sun. Join the PA Wilds Astronomy Club to safely view the sun with special telescopes. As the peak of the 11-year solar cycle approaches, the sun should have visible sunspots and prominences visible. Drop in and check it out. In the event of inclement weather, this program will be cancelled. If the sun cooperates, the time of this program may be extended.

Nature at Night: Saturday, May 20, 8-8:45 p.m.

Join park staff for a family-friendly Nature at Night Program that features a half-hour presentation about fascinating creatures that enjoy the night as much as people do at Cherry Springs.

Possible topics include: fireflies, owls, bats, black bears and more. Those who have questions or would like to know when a specific topic or animal will be featured during a Nature at Night program email cherryspringsee@pa.gov or call the park office at 814-435-1037.

Virtual Family Telescope Workshop Part I: Thursday, May 25 at 12 p.m.

This 45-minute program is VIRTUAl, does NOT take place at the park and is REQUIRED for those attending a Part II in-person workshop. Those who attend Part I are NOT required to attend Part II. Those who are unable to attend this program live but register will be emailed a recording within 24 hours. After registering, watch for a confirmation and link to the program on Microsoft Teams.

Do you have a telescope but are having trouble using it? Interested in purchasing a telescope and want to find out what to look for and what to avoid? This brief program will outline basic fundamentals of telescopes and common missteps in their use. There will be time for questions. The instructor has 20+ years of experience in using a diversity of telescopes and offers these workshops periodically to help make the night sky more accessible to individuals and families. This program is also appropriate for younger children, if attending with an adult.

Registration is encouraged but not required for the free in-person programs on May 19 and 20. The public may choose to register as registered participants do receive an email when a program is cancelled or modified due to weather, etc.

Register at this link for park programs. Questions? Call 814-435-1037.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.