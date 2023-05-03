Coudersport, Pa. — Cherry Springs State Park is hosting two free outdoor programs this upcoming weekend.

The two free programs, a Woodcock Walk and the Through Our Telescopes: Moon Watch, are this Saturday, May 6.

Cherry Springs State Park is located at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport, Pa. 16915. The park is 12 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44.

All park programs are held in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area. Since seating is limited and spring nights are chilly, those attending may want to bring a chair and/or blanket. Leave pets at home.

Programs will be cancelled in the event of rain or thunder. Telescopes will not be available in the event of significant cloud-cover.

Visitors may observe on their own at the park without attending a program but all should arrive before dark.

Woodcock Walk: 7 - 8 p.m.

Learn about the woodcock, also known as the timberdoodle, bogsucker and labrador twister and then try to catch a glimpse of this bird’s springtime courtship displays.

After a short talk by park staff about the woodcock's unique adaptations and peculiar rituals, there will be a 1- to 2-mile walk on level ground along the edges of the field in search of woodcocks performing their sky dance. Other creatures may be seen along the way. Be sure to wear suitable shoes for walking on potentially damp mowed grass.

Through Our Telescopes: Moon Watch: 10 - 10:45 p.m.

Join park staff and volunteers and go on a telescope tour of the moon's surface. Explore the diverse natural landscape of Earth’s moon, including highlands and volcanic plains, and where moon mission landings took place.

Telescopes are available on a first-come, first-serve basis for the time listed. Availability is subject to staff/volunteer availability, weather conditions, and crowd size limitations.

Registration is encouraged but not required.

The public may choose to register. Registered participants will receive an email if a program is cancelled or modified due to weather, etc. Register at this link.

Questions? Call 1-814-435-1037 or email cherryspringsee@pa.gov.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.