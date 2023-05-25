Coudersport, Pa. — Celebrate this Memorial Day weekend at Cherry Springs State Park by joining in on free in-person programs.

Events will be held on Friday, May 26, Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 at Cherry Springs State Park at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport, PA 16915. The park is 12 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44.

Star gazing programs are all held in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area. Since seating is limited and spring nights are chilly, those attending may want to bring a chair and/or blanket.

Programs will be cancelled in the event of rain or thunder. Telescopes will not be available if there is significant cloud-cover. All visitors should arrive before dark, including those who plan to observe the night sky on their own and are asked to leave pets at home. Check the Clear Sky or Chart Astrospheric for 48-hour forecasts of cloud cover and viewing conditions.

Night Sky Tour: Intro to the Night Sky — 9:15-10 p.m. on Friday, May 26, Saturday, May 27 & Sunday, May 28

Experience the wonder of the night sky through a laser-guided tour conducted by park staff. Learn how to find the Big Dipper and the North Star, and learn a few key springtime constellations. Great for beginners! Listen as we recount the legends and myths surrounding these mysterious patterns in the sky. Learn about park history, current use, and the importance of dark night skies. Registration encouraged, but not required.

Through Our Telescopes: Mars and the Big Dipper — 10:15-11 p.m. on Friday, May 26, Saturday, May 27 & Sunday, May 28

Go on an amazing telescope tour under the guidance of park volunteers and staff. Look through park telescopes at the wonders hidden within the Big Dipper and catch a glimpse of the red planet Mars in the night sky. No pre-registration is required. Telescopes are available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis for the time listed subject to staff and volunteer availability, weather conditions, and crowd size limitations.

Launch into Space Yard Games — 7-7:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 27

Join park staff for fun, family-friendly astronomy-themed educational yard games. Designed to provide an introduction to astronomy, these games are a great way to ease into the Night Sky Tour. Registration is not required.

Nature at Night — 8-8:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 27 & Sunday, May 28

Coming to a night sky program but arriving early? Join park staff for a family-friendly Nature at Night program featuring fascinating creatures that enjoy the night as much as people do.

Possible topics include: fireflies, owls, bats, black bears and more. Those with questions or who want to know when a specific topic or animal will be featured during a Nature at Night program can email cherryspringsee@pa.gov or call the park office at 814-435-1037.

Register at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park for park programs. Questions? Call 1-814-435-1037 or email cherryspringsee@pa.gov.

Registration is encouraged but not required for free in-person programs. The public may choose to register because they will receive an email if a program is cancelled or modified due to weather, etc.

