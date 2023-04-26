Coudersport, Pa. — Cherry Springs State Park is hosting two free astronomy events this upcoming weekend.

The first event on Saturday, April 29 will a family-friendly celebration of Astronomy Day with interactive games. The night will take viewers on a tour of the night sky.

Cherry Springs State Park is located at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport, Pa. 16915. The park is 12 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44.

All park programs occur in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area. Since seating is limited and spring nights are chilly, those attending may want to bring a chair and/or blanket.

Programs will be cancelled in the event of rain or thunder. Telescopes will not be available in the event of significant cloud-cover.

Celebrate Astronomy Day! Launch into Space Yard Games: 7-7:45 p.m.

Join park educators for astronomy-themed educational yard games. These games will provide an introduction to astronomy and are a great way to ease into the Night Sky Tour that follows. Registration is not required.

Night Sky Tour - "Goodbye Orion, Hello Planets”: 8:30-9:15 p.m.

Join park educators for a laser-guided tour of the sky in springtime. Get the last looks at Orion until fall and observe the planets Mars and Venus. Listen as staff members recount the legends and myths surrounding the mysterious patterns in the sky.

Registration is encouraged but not required. The public may choose to register. Registered participants will receive an email if a program is cancelled or modified due to weather, etc.

Register for park programs at this link. Questions? Call 1-814-435-1037 or email cherryspringsee@pa.gov.

