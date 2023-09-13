Lewisburg, Pa. — Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance is holding an event to cap their fundraiser for their organization and The Scratching Post, Lewisburg's cat cafe.

The event, featuring cats and kittens, raffles, food, and activities will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Silver Moon Banquet Hall at 137 Silver Moon Lane, Lewisburg.

The event will also include a microchipping clinic, but participants are required to pre-register, show proof of current rabies vaccine, and bring any cats in a carrier. Cats must be scheduled in advance, and no refunds will be issued, according to the organization.

Times for the microchip clinic are approximate and slots are limited to three cats per half hour. After the event, participants will receive information to claim the chip for future updates. There are no additional fees to register the chip or update it.

This event is the culmination of the organization’s Fourth Annual Nine Miles for Nine Lives fundraiser, which asks participants to log nine miles walking, running or cycling throughout the month of August. Participants have the option to raise additional funds by posting a fundraising link on their Facebook pages.

The funds are used to support the mission of the rescue.

Founded in 2017, Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance is a rescue organization focused on saving feline lives in central Pennsylvania.

For more information about the celebration event, contact Sarah Kline, race director, at info@cherishedcats.org. To register for the microchip clinic, please visit https://www.lewisburgscratchingpost.org/celebration and click the link.