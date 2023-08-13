Williamsport, Pa. — A Penn College ceramics professor will be part of juried exhibits in Louisiana and Pennsylvania.

Clay art pieces crafted by ceramics instructor Gerald Kaplan of Pennsylvania College of Technology were selected for display in two national juried exhibitions this summer — one in the heart of New Orleans and the other in rural, southwestern Pennsylvania.

Kaplan’s works were displayed at The Clay Center of New Orleans and Touchstone Center for Crafts, in Farmington. Both exhibitions ran through July.

“Pearl,” a stoneware mask, was chosen for Clay Center’s “Less Is More” exhibition, celebrating low-fired clay and surfacing techniques. The display showcased ceramic vessels, sculptures and wall-mounted works. Fifteen artists were featured.

Four sets of Kaplan’s “skull mugs” were accepted for “Distinctive Drinkware,” Touchstone’s exhibition exploring handcrafted objects and accessories used in the preparation and enjoyment of beverages. Works by 25 artists were showcased.

Kaplan earned a Master of Fine Arts in visual arts from Wilson College, a Master of Education in gifted and talented education from Converse College, and a Bachelor of Science in art education: studio focus from Penn State.

