Lemont, Pa. — A World War II veteran who was a former PennDOT employee who was killed on the job in 1972, will soon be perpetually honored in Centre County.

A bridge in Lemont will soon be named after John W. Coble following the signing of a bill into law.

The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin), received Gov. Tom Wolf's signature on Thursday.

“As we approach Veterans Day, it is important we continue to honor local veterans who put their lives on the line for our liberty and to free the world from tyranny and oppression. Like my father, John Coble served in the United States Navy during World War II and was honorably discharged,” Benninghoff said. “His life and death are also a reminder to be respectful of PennDOT and other employees working to keep our roads and bridges safe.”

John W. Coble was born May 6, 1912. He was married to Sarah Josephine Coble, and they had six children: William Lucas Coble, Robert Harold Coble, Barbara Louise Coble Partner, Kay Frances Meleshenko, John Allan Coble, and Rebecca Ann Holter.

Coble entered Naval Service on May 12, 1944, and was honorably discharged Nov. 18, 1945.

Once the law becomes effective in 60 days, PennDOT will erect and maintain the bridge as the “Private John W. Coble Memorial Bridge.”

Signs recognizing Coble will be placed on the bridge on Branch Road over Branch Creek in Lemont.

