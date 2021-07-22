Williamsport/State College, Pa. - Community members can donate their used vehicles to AIDS Resource through the Charitable Adult Rides and Services (CARS) Program.

This program creates a unique opportunity for donors to support the organization’s client transportation and meal delivery services.

Through the CARS Program, AIDS Resource will either receive funds to purchase a vehicle or give clients the donated vehicle.

CARS accepts most motor vehicles whether they run or not and vehicle donations are tax deductible. All that is needed is a current and clean title in the donor’s name for the car they wish to donate.

If it is approved, the company will pick up the vehicle at no cost.

For more information about CARS, call (855) 500-7433.

AIDS Resource’s mission to support people living with HIV or AIDS involves helping them to stay in control of their health.

The organization understands the importance of clients regularly visiting their doctor to manage their HIV and other medical needs. By removing transportation barriers, clients are more inclined to keep up with their medical care.

Most of AIDS Resource’s clients are senior citizens who cannot drive or do not own a vehicle, which makes getting to medical appointments and running errands challenging.

To make travel easier, staff members currently drive clients to and from their appointments via rental car. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cost of rental cars has drastically increased.

The CARS Program makes it possible for AIDS Resource to transport clients and deliver food and hygiene supplies without spending large sums of money on vehicle rentals.

Delivering meals and hygiene items has been a vital service that AIDS Resource started last year.

When the COVID-19 pandemic closed the agency’s two food pantries, the delivery program took its place. Clients have loved receiving free weekly meals and monthly hygiene items without the hassle of leaving their homes.

Staff members from the Williamsport office at 500 W. Third St., and the State College office at 129 S. Sparks St., travel across county lines to ensure clients have their needs met.

AIDS Resource is a non-profit organization focused on helping people living with and affected by HIV or AIDS in rural Pennsylvania.

The organization provides free case management services, HIV and STI testing, educational resources, and prevention tools to the community.

It has a 10-county coverage area that includes Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Snyder, and Union Counties.