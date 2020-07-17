Berwick, Pa. -- The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank received grants of $5,500 in 2019, and another $10,000 in 2020 from the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation’s Berwick Health and Wellness Fund to support youth programs at three of its partner agencies in the Berwick area.

“We are incredibly thankful to the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation’s Berwick Health and Wellness fund for their generous support the past two years,” said Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

“Their gift is an inspiring example of a community foundation stepping up to help ensure that nobody in Central Pennsylvania goes hungry. Support like this makes all the difference, especially in a time when families are facing so much economic uncertainty in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.”

The three Berwick area agencies that directly benefit from this grant are Agape Love From Above in Bloomsburg, the Berwick YMCA in Berwick, and For the Cause, a community organization in Berwick. All three will use the money they receive to advance their youth feeding programs.

The Berwick Health and Wellness Fund is the original and largest fund of the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation. Its purpose is to improve the health and welfare of residents and communities in eastern Columbia and western Luzerne Counties.

The Central PA Food Bank is here to help families during COVID-19. To find information visit their website here.