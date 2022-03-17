South Williamsport, Pa. – This August will mark the 75th Anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series (LLBWS). With countless memories made and countless memories to come, Little League International is launching a 75-part content series to highlight some of the key moments that make up the LLBWS as we know it.

Founded in Williamsport in 1947, and now viewed all around the world each summer, the LLBWS has led to the growth of the Little League Program from a baseball organization with a few teams in Williamsport to the largest boys and girls youth sports organization in the world.

From now through the 2022 LLBWS on August 17-28, Little League will focus its campaign around the following four key areas, with content being produced across LittleLeague.org and its official social media platforms (@LittleLeague).

Conversation Series

this seven-episode video conversation series gives viewers unique perspectives, insight, and memories from some of the most notable and influential LLBWS personnel and participants across the decades. The series will be hosted by Lance Van Auken, World of Little League Museum Executive Director from 2013-2020, alongside Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO.

This Day in History

Using its comprehensive photo and video archive, as well as historic artifacts from throughout the World of Little League Museum, Little League will embark on a social media campaign that will look back at specific days of the year and highlight specific moments in Little League World Series history that occurred on those days.

Diamond Moments

In the summer months leading up to this year’s event, Little League will also put the spotlight on 20 “Diamond Moments” in an effort to highlight notable moments, memorable highlights, and significant milestones that have occurred throughout the program in the past 75 years.

Diamond Legacies

The Little League Baseball World Series would not be what it is today if it wasn’t for the players, coaches, communities, broadcasters, and visitors that have passed through Williamsport each summer. To spotlight those key individuals, Little League will spotlight 20 “Diamond Legacies” to recognize their commitment and contributions to the event.

In addition to the four key areas listed above, Little League has already started, and will continue, celebrating historic moments from the history of the World Series as it relates to other cultural and societal events throughout the year, including Black History Month, the Girls with Game Initiative, National Volunteer Week, and more.

On June 10-13, to coincide with the start of National Little League Week and join in the celebration of the 75th LLBWS, Little League International will also welcome all of its volunteer District Administrators from around the world to Williamsport as it holds its 28th Little League International Congress event.

Little League International also encourages all its local leagues, districts, and supporters to join in on the celebration and share their own favorite memories, moments, and people by tagging @LittleLeague on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and by using #LLWS75.

All of the content developed by Little League International, along with additional information and historic artifacts, will also be made available as it becomes available at LittleLeague.org/75 for fans to enjoy and celebrate for years to come.

More details on the campaigns, as well as the conversations, moments, and legacies that will be celebrated this spring and summer will be shared in the coming months.