Williamsport, Pa. – The James V. Brown Library, 19 E. Fourth St., will observe National Creativity Day on Sunday, May 30.

Embrace your own creativity and support the creative people in your life. Set aside some time on May 30 as an opportunity to refocus your energy on your craft. Recommit to your talent and goals. This day is all about your creative energies and where they will take you. Support others who are excited about creating and bask in their passion.

To help you achieve your creative goals, the library now has several free DIY kits for all ages available at the Holds Pick Up Desk at the Market Street entrance, while supplies last. There are finger knitting kits for kids, STEM scribble bots for school-age students, and a beaded rock photo holder for teens and adults. The Library also has an extensive collection of books about art, photography, and crafting available for checkout.

The library supports the PA Forward statewide initiative, which believes that when Pennsylvania residents improve their command of five types of literacy – basic, information, civic and social, health and financial – they can achieve greater success as students, parents, employees, consumers, as citizens. Libraries are community centers of information, technology and learning that will fuel educational and economic opportunity for all of our citizens.

For your safety, all returned materials are quarantined for 24 hours.

The James V. Brown Library is open for browsing and holds pick up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. To place a hold, visit www.jvbrown.edu or call 570-326-0536 during the library’s operating hours. The library also is open for public computer usage and for services such as printing, faxing, copying and scanning. Walk-in passport services are now available.