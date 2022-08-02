Bradford, Pa. – Rep. Martin Causer is reminding area senior citizens of the annual Senior Citizens Expo coming up on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Sports and Fitness Gymnasium.

“This is always an informative event that is helpful not only to senior citizens but to their family members and caregivers as well,” Causer said. “I encourage everyone to come out and take advantage of the opportunity to get a wealth of information in one convenient location.”

Due to the expo, Causer’s offices in Bradford and Kane will be closed all day on Friday. The office in Coudersport will remain open and may be reached by calling 814-274-9769.

The event is free to attend, and lunch will be provided. State, county, and local exhibitors will be on hand to distribute information and answer questions about a variety of issues.

Health screenings will also be offered, and door prize drawings will be held at 12:30 p.m.

Additional expos are scheduled Friday, Sept. 9, at the Kane Community Center, and Friday, Oct. 7, at the Roulette Fire Hall. Both events also will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information about the senior expos, contact Causer’s Bradford office at 814-362-4400. Information is also available at RepCauser.com or on Facebook at Facebook.com/RepCauser.

