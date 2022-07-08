Lock Haven, Pa. — The Castanea Township Recreation Committee will hold a Community Day on Saturday, July 23 with public events planned throughout the day.

Events include a 5K Walk/Run on the Bald Eagle Valley Trail, Clyde Peeling’s Reptilland "The Beautiful and Deadly" show, vendor fair, open house at the Castanea Fire Company, Smokey the Bear appearance, and a free classic rock concert featuring the Rocket Blasters.

We want to showcase how special Castanea is to all of us who live, work, and play here," said Rick Schulze, Castanea Township Recreation Committee chairperson. "We welcome this opportunity to showcase Castanea Township. It’s an old-fashioned community day for everyone.”

The day will open at 9 a.m. with a 5K Walk/Race sponsored by the Friends of the Bald Eagle Valley Trail. The race will begin at the Castanea Historic Railroad Complex, 15 Logan Avenue, Lock Haven.

A vendor fair is scheduled from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Historic Railroad Complex. Vendors will be selling a variety of handmade wares and the Lock Haven Downtown Rotary Club will be raising funds with a coffee, donuts, and soft pretzels sale. The Recreation Committee is sponsoring a basket raffle fundraiser.

Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland show begins at 1 p.m. at the Castanea Fire Company, 111 McElhattan Avenue. The educational show is children- and family-friendly.

The fire company is planning an open house at noon, which will include a hot dog and hamburger sale, and a dunk tank. Smokey the Bear will also make his first appearance at the fire company.

The Clinton Central Model Railroad Club layout will be open for tours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Moose Lodge on Hanna Street will sponsor a hot sausage and fries sale in the rear barbecue and pavilion area from 6-9 p.m. and the cash bar will be open with outdoor service provided by Moose members. The day will end with a free performance by The Rocket Blasters from 6-9 p.m. with classic rock hits in the Moose Pavilion.

The Recreation Committee consists of members Brady Carnahan, MariPat Dion, Christine Nestlerode, John Gradel and Katie Sue McCaslin.

"We are lucky to have such supportive township supervisors, a township secretary and dedicated committee members," Schulze noted. " This day is free to the public regardless of whether one lives, works or plays in the township. We want residents, visitors and tourists to support the Historic Railroad Complex, Bald Eagle Valley Trail, Harvey’s Run Park, the Fire Company and the Moose Lodge. We are an asset to this county and region. Let’s just have a fun day being together.”

