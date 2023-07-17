Williamsport, Pa. — Mark your calendars as the area's classic cars and trucks returns this month for Cars & Coffee in Williamsport.
The event will be held at the Faxon parking lot, behind Buffalo Wild Wings, on Liberty Lane on July 29 from 8-11 a.m. Automobile enthusiasts can check out the region's restored vintage cars and trucks, alongside show-worthy newer models and motorcycles.
Buckin' Bean Coffee Co will be on site with their coffee truck, as well, so break out those rides and stop by!
