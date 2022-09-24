Cars and Coffee cover.jpg

Williamsport, Pa. — Cars & Coffee held their last event of the season this morning in the Five Guys/Qdoba parking lot on the Golden Strip in Loyalsock. 

Coffee was a welcome hot drink on the brisk fall day, with a large crowd coming out to appreciate all the great rides.

Check out our photo gallery below to see some of the cool cars!

