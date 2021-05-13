Bloomsburg, Pa. - This Friday, May 14, Caring Communities invites the public to join a celebration of its new 10,000-square-foot office space.

Caring Communities has served the area for over 25 years with HIV/STI prevention, testing, treatment, and case management services.

Friday's festivities will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony presented by Christopher J. Kupchik, CEO, and the Central Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce at noon.

Following the ceremony, the agency will host a celebration featuring food, gift card raffles, and tours of the new facility until 4 p.m. All are welcome to join! Festivities will be held outdoors to the fullest extent possible, with COVID-19 mitigation efforts in effect.

Caring Communities will continue its main mission to address public health disparities, expanding its reproductive health care services to include contraceptives, breast exams, routine gynecological exams, HPV testing, and comprehensive STI panels.

The Bloomsburg location will also host a new food bank to provide fresh meats and produce, cleaning products, and hygiene supplies to clients in the HIV Medical Case Management program.

Caring Communities’ new office in Bloomsburg is located in the Locust Court Building, 599 East 7th Street, Suite 1. For more information, please contact Alexandra MacNamara at (570) 899-3433, amacnamara@caringpa.org, or visit their website.