The residents on Summer Street – lovingly known as 'Candy Cane Lane' between Thanksgiving and New Years – spent all weekend setting up light displays. The lights will turn on from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. beginning Thanksgiving night.
Candy Cane Lane is always free and an important Christmas tradition for many local families.
Candy Cane Lane was first decorated for Christmas in 1957, according to the Candy Cane Lane Facebook page.
For the 50th anniversary of Candy Cane Lane in 2007, a parade was held and the mayor declared the month of December as "Candy Cane Lane month forever in DuBoistown." Six residents of Summer Street who lived there since its inception also were recognized for the 50th anniversary.