DuBoistown, Pa. – For many of us, the holiday season just wouldn't be the same without a slow drive down Candy Cane Lane with some Christmas music on the radio.



The residents on Summer Street – lovingly known as 'Candy Cane Lane' between Thanksgiving and New Years – spent all weekend setting up light displays. The lights will turn on from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. beginning Thanksgiving night.



Candy Cane Lane is always free and an important Christmas tradition for many local families.

Santa, Mrs. Claus, and friends greet visitors on several weekends during December and on Christmas Eve. When Santa visits Candy Cane Lane, traffic tends to back up on Euclid Avenue as people wait their turn to drive down the street.



Candy Cane Lane was first decorated for Christmas in 1957, according to the



For the 50th anniversary of Candy Cane Lane in 2007, a parade was held and the mayor declared the month of December as "Candy Cane Lane month forever in DuBoistown." Six residents of Summer Street who lived there since its inception also were recognized for the 50th anniversary. Candy Cane Lane was first decorated for Christmas in 1957, according to the Candy Cane Lane Facebook page For the 50th anniversary of Candy Cane Lane in 2007, a parade was held and the mayor declared the month of December as "Candy Cane Lane month forever in DuBoistown." Six residents of Summer Street who lived there since its inception also were recognized for the 50th anniversary.

Pictures of the street from the last 50 years can be seen in the display box on the lawn of the house at the top right (where the seven dwarfs are), the neighborhood page said.