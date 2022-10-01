Lewisburg, Pa. — Most of us know that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Fire Prevention Month, but did you know that it's also Domestic Violence Awareness Month?

Like the other recognition months, its importance cannot be overstated. This year's theme is "Everyone knows someone," referring to how common domestic violence is.

“One in four women and one in seven men will experience physical violence from an intimate partner,” according to the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Statistically, this means that you probably know at least one person who has experienced domestic violence.

Transitions of PA is gearing up for Domestic Violence Awareness Month and invites community members to learn more, volunteer, attend events, and spread awareness of domestic violence.

Transitions will be holding three Candlelight Vigils in remembrance of the victims that have lost their lives to domestic violence.

On Oct. 4, Northumberland County will honor victims at Cameron Park in Sunbury at 7 p.m., with guest speaker Joel Wiest, Esq.

On Oct. 13, Union County will honor victims at Hufnagle Park in Lewisburg at 7 p.m., with guest speaker Stacy Richards, County Commissioner.

Lastly, on Oct. 20, Snyder County will honor victims at Charles Park in Middleburg at 7 p.m., with guest speakers Michael Piecuch, District Attorney and Lacy Kreider, Victim Witness Coordinator.

Transitions will also be participating in Domestic Violence Awareness Month Week of Action from Oct. 17 to 23, a week to engage advocates, partners, and the public in starting a national conversation. Follow them on social media (@transitionsofpa) to see how you can participate as well.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.