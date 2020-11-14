Williamsport, Pa. – After some time off in the midst of pandemic complications, Alabaster Coffee Roaster and Tea Company has relaunched its Community Cup program, which supports local nonprofit organizations with themed specialty drinks. For the current Community Cup, Alabaster selected Camp Susque and has brought back last year's popular Campfire Cappuccino.

Alabaster is donating $2 per cup sold to Camp Susque, and several business partners have pitched in to increase the per-cup donation, bringing it up to $24 per cup.

“Each cappuccino only costs $4.75, but thanks to matching sponsors, each cup sold provides a donation almost five times that amount to Susque. The impact of local business is multiplying Alabaster’s gift more than ten times,” explained Susque’s Director, Peter Swift.

Swift added, “Since the gifts are multiplied so many times, we also thought it would be great to divide the gift to support each organization in Williamsport that hosted Susque Learning Sites this Fall in order to offset some of the costs associated with having students and our staff using their facilities each day. Each of the Susque Learning Site hosts will receive a portion of this donation – extending this gift throughout our community.”

The drink, like last year, is a cappuccino sweetened with smoked syrup harvested from maple trees at Susque’s Trout Run location. It is topped with a toasted homemade marshmallow, to go along with Alabaster’s espresso and foamed milk.

“The toasted marshmallow will hopefully remind everyone of pleasant camping memories – memories that we’re hoping to make this coming year,” noted Peter.

Karl Fisher of Alabaster Coffee added, “Last year, this was one of our most popular drinks. We’re thrilled to be able to offer it again and excited to see the impact it can have on our community.”

Matching sponsors of this year’s Campfire Coffee include: Jersey Shore State Bank, Family Practice Centers – Cornerstone, Natural Waterscapes, River Valley Internet, C & E Containers, Larson Design Group, Omniwealth Group, Andritz, Seneca Resources, and of course, Alabaster Coffee Roaster and Tea Company.

If you would like to support this fundraising effort, grab a Campfire Cappuccino from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Alabaster Coffee from Tuesday through Saturday, or visit susque.org/coffee to learn more.

Camp Susque is a 501c3 non-profit non-denominational and ACA accredited Christian camp located in Trout Run, serving our region’s youth and families since 1947. Learn more by visiting www.susque.org or facebook.com/campsusque.