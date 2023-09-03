Millville, Pa. — A summer camp for kids of diverse abilities and medical conditions will be hosting its annual Community Open House in September.

Families and friends can enjoy the beautiful 130-acre summer camp full of activities and attractions. Camp staff promise that visitors will experience a great day full of fun, food, and exciting events.

Participants can take on a challenge course, tour the camp in a wagon ride, listen to live music, hop about the moon bounce, get creative with arts and crafts, and snack on food and drinks.

The open house will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10 from noon to 3 p.m.

Kate Stepnick, Camp Director, said the event "is a great opportunity to welcome in the entire community to experience Camp Victory. It’s such a fun event with so many activities, plus the event gives the community a sense of the experiences that transform the lives of our campers.”

Camp Victory creates a fun, safe camping experience for children, families, and individuals facing a variety of medical and life challenges. To learn more about Camp Victory, visit www.campvictory.org and find Camp Victory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

