Millville, Pa. – Camp Victory, a summer camp for children with a variety of special needs including chronic health problems, physical or mental disabilities, and lingering effects of catastrophic illnesses, may have canceled in-person activities due to concerns about COVID-19, but its volunteers have continued to engage with families over the internet.

The camp's latest activity is an online auction to help recover from the lack of in-person fundraising opportunities.

The Camp Victory auction, open through Feb. 8 on campvictoryauction.org, has something for everyone. Available items include cookies, a David Armstrong painting, a bar stool set, sporting gear, vacation packages, cat and dog toys and treats, handmade jewelry, Shop-Vacs, and more.

Direct, tax-deductible donations can also be made by mail to Camp Victory, PO Box 810, Millville, PA 17846 or donated securely online at campvictory.org.

Camp Victory volunteers are eager to welcome campers back to the facility when it is safe, and the camp has some new features to show off at that time.For example, the Millville Lions Club received a grant from NortheastPennsylvania Lions Service Foundation that allowed them to donate a combination wheelchair/bicycle for campers to use.

PA Skill donated new items for the game pavilion including billiards, ping pong, foosball, and shuffleboard tables; First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania donated funds for a wheelchair-friendly swing set; and Geisinger Auxiliary donated funding to buy new bunk beds and increase wheelchair accessibility with a new boardwalk.

Campers and staff alike are ever-grateful for the community's continued support.

Camp facilities also received a makeover in autumn of 2020 with new paint jobs, cleaning, organizing, and preparations for the next camping season. Uncle Walter's Treehouse underwent numerous renovations including new hand rails and roof repairs, and a statue of an angel named Mary Jane now watches over Omah's Garden in memory of Jesse Hoffman.

In addition to renovations and new items waiting for returning campers, during 2020 the camp achieved: