Trout Run, Pa. – Typically used as an escape from daily life to bond with friends and learn new life skills, Camp Susque at 47 Susque Camp Rd., Trout Run, is temporarily opening their doors for COVID-19 medical professionals and first responders who are seeking safe quarantine.
According to a Facebook post, "Susque has gotten more requests for lodging for self-isolation and quarantines. We would like to let our local medical professionals and first responders know that we do have comfortable rooms available for self-isolation. We also have great wifi, so you can keep up on work and stay in touch with those you're isolated from."
Camp Susque is offering this lodging at no charge.
Renovations to the Laurel Lodge with the help of C&E Containers, Covenant Builders. Inc., Benjamin T Moyer Furniture, and Bingaman & Son Lumber, Inc. have outfitted the space with new mattresses, remodeled bathrooms (including an ADA bathroom), and a remodeled kitchen.
"River Valley Internet also helped us upgrade the wifi in Laurel Lodge, so anyone quarantining there will enjoy all those benefits! Susque Lodge also got a fresh coat of paint throughout the interior over the last few weeks, and new (to us) bunks in the "Generator" room - so that lodge also got some nice improvements," according to a Facebook post.
Susque is still offering drive-up wifi from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m to anyone without wifi who is in need of a connection, thanks in part to River Valley Internet and KINBER.In an effort to offset some costs, Susque is launching a Sticky Bun fundraiser. Click the link to purchase 12 delicious Susque Stickys to enjoy! Made from the historic Williamsport Tea Room recipe.