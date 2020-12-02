Trout Run, Pa. – Typically used as an escape from daily life to bond with friends and learn new life skills, Camp Susque at 47 Susque Camp Rd., Trout Run, is temporarily opening their doors for COVID-19 medical professionals and first responders who are seeking safe quarantine.

According to a Facebook post, "Susque has gotten more requests for lodging for self-isolation and quarantines. We would like to let our local medical professionals and first responders know that we do have comfortable rooms available for self-isolation. We also have great wifi, so you can keep up on work and stay in touch with those you're isolated from."

More Information If you or someone you know is a healthcare worker or first responder in need of a safe quarantine option, please reach out to Camp Susque to ensure availability. Facebook

Phone: (570) 998-2151

Email: susque@susque.org

Website: https://www.susque.org/