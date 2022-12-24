According to Peter Swift, director of Camp Susque, he's concerned for families whose pipes have frozen in this deep freeze. "No reason for our lodges to be empty if there’s a need in the community," he told NorthcentralPa.com.
Call ahead to ensure adequate space and staff availability at 570-295-6976.
