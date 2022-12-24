Trout Run, Pa. — With brutally cold temperatures comes power outages, frozen pipes, and dangerous conditions for those without heat.

Camp Susque, located at 47 Susque Camp Rd, Trout Run, is offering hot showers, electricity, and places to fill jugs with water. They've even offered overnight accommodations.

Get directions to Camp Susque here.

According to Peter Swift, director of Camp Susque, he's concerned for families whose pipes have frozen in this deep freeze. "No reason for our lodges to be empty if there’s a need in the community," he told NorthcentralPa.com.

Call ahead to ensure adequate space and staff availability at 570-295-6976.

