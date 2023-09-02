Camp Susque
Photo provided

Looking for some family fun this fall? Wondering what to do with the kids on a crisp, fall day?

Come to Camp Susque on Sept. 16 for the camp's free, annual Harvest Festival and Trail Run. The day begins with the 5/10K Trail Race and Fun Run, followed by a day of activities for families. 

Sign up for the 5K/10K Trail Run or Fun Run at susque.org/trail-run

The event will include over 60 vendors, including a variety of food options, crafts, live music by the Celtic Martins, and more. Free activities include a Kids' Zone with bounce houses, hay ride, barrel trail ride, and face painting.

Camp Susque is a Christian camp located in Trout Run, PA. Susque programs include Boys and Girls Summer Camps, Wilderness Adventure Trips, Family Camps, Winter Camps and year round retreats and rentals. Camp Susque also hosts outdoor educational classes and field trips for local schools through their School of Discovery.  

To learn more about the Harvest Festival, visit susque.org/harvest

