Williamsport, Pa. — Got a beautiful pet? Have a heart for animal rescue?

Combine your passions and enter your pet in the 2024 Lycoming County SPCA calendar contest. The 12 pets receiving the most votes win a professional photo shoot, are featured for a month in the 2024 calendar, and of course, get tremendous bragging rights.

The SPCA also need lots of folks to vote for their favorite! Visit the Lycoming County SPCA website to enter your pet or cast your vote. Voting ends Aug. 6.

Other SPCA happenings:

Summer Safari Camp: July 8 through Aug. 9 A week-long camp for ages 6-14. Learn about the humane care of domestic animals as well as the role of a non-profit in the community. There will be hands-on activities with animals, crafts, discussions, speakers, and outdoor activities. For more information, stop by the shelter or email lycospca@lycomingspca.org. Dog Training Classes For SPCA adopters. Day or evening. Join Donna Elkin, professional dog trainer from Treat Me Nicely, to learn how to encourage your dog's good manners in the home and community. Learn games to shape your dog's brain to come up with answers that humans love. $75 a month. Class fees benefit the Lycoming County SPCA. Email lycospca@lycomingspca.org to enroll. Volunteer Orientation: July 26, 6-8 p.m.

The SPCA cannot exist without our volunteers! To get started, submit a volunteer application prior to orientation. We have a little something for everyone, from animal care to office work.