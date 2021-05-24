Williamsport, Pa. – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has made an Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program contribution that will cover fees for 15 high schools and career and technology centers that are participating in Pennsylvania College of Technology’s dual enrollment program, Penn College NOW.

The Penn College Foundation is approved as an Educational Improvement Organization under EITC, which is administered by the state Department of Community & Economic Development.

Penn College NOW enables academically qualified high school and career and technology center students to take tuition-free courses for college credit. Last year, 1,701 students earned 6,893 credits valued at more than $3.8 million through Penn College NOW.

The $25,000 donation from Cabot will pay Penn College NOW 2021-22 Academic Year participation fees for: Adams County Tech Prep, Bradford Area High School, Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science & Technology, Chester County Technical College High School, Columbia/Montour Area Vocational-Technical School, Cumberland Perry Area Vocational-Technical School, Jersey Shore Area High School, Keystone Central School District Career & Technology Center, Northern Tier Career Center, Northern Tioga School District (Williamson High School), Northumberland County Career and Technology Center, Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center, SUN Area Technical Institute, Williamsport Area High School, and York County School of Technology.

“We are most grateful to Cabot for this donation in support of our Penn College NOW partners, who clearly recognize the value the program offers to students exploring career pathways,” said President Davie Jane Gilmour. “Taking courses for college credit builds confidence and allows these students to save time and money, providing a head start toward earning a degree.”

“This is the first year we’re contributing to the Penn College NOW program, and we’re excited to see the funds directly impacting so many students,” said George Stark, director, external affairs at Cabot. “We choose to put our EITC efforts toward these types of career and technology programs because we believe they are a critical component to building a stronger workforce.”

“The department of K-12 Outreach cannot thank Cabot enough for its support in providing resources for Penn College NOW partners,” said Randy J. Zangara, dean of college transitions and first year initiatives. “These resources create opportunities for students to gain a better understanding of industry needs, prepare them for the college experience and, ultimately, provide them with a path to student success.”

For more about Penn College, a national leader in applied technology education, visit www.pct.edu, email admissons@pct.edu or call toll-free 800-367-9222.