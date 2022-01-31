For the second year in a row, Alabaster Coffee Roaster & Tea Company has selected the Lycoming County United Way (LCUW) as a donation recipient of Alabaster's Community Tap Program.

The program is a grassroots effort shared among participating local businesses and sponsors to give back to local non-profit & charitable organizations during the month of February.

February is also American Heart Month. To help bring awareness to heart health, the Lycoming County United Way has partnered with UPMC North Central, Pa. Fittingly, then, Lycoming County United Way chose the name "Cup of Love" for each coffee purchased this month.

Two dollars ($2.00) from the purchase of every "Cup of Love" will directly benefit the local United Way and the 38 community programs the organization supports in Lycoming, Sullivan, and Tioga Counties.

Local businesses and individuals are also jumping on board as sponsors to enhance the value of each cup sold. To date, UPMC, Muncy Bank, Impact Advertising & Video, Deb and Steve Bowes and Ken and Kristie Healy have all committed to join the celebration this year.

The Cup of Love is a delicious, 8 oz. Strawberry Mocha Cappuccino topped with a freeze-dried strawberry.

For up-to-date information, follow Alabaster on Facebook.

Alabaster Coffee is open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.



