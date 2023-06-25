Butterfly release
Beth Frear

Williamsport, Pa. — Family, friends, and caretakers gathered Saturday afternoon for a touching remembrance ceremony at James Short Park, hosted by UPMC Hospice.

In addition to live music, children's activities, and a food truck, those gathered at Callie's Garden in the park on Northway Road released live butterflies and had the chance to sign a memory tablecloth in remembrance of loved ones.

It was the second annual butterfly release at Callie's Garden, which was created in memory of 9-year-old Callie Cavanaugh, who lost her battle with cancer in 2018. The park, which was bolstered by support from community members and local businesses, was dedicated a year later.

Check out a gallery of the day's events here:

