Bloomsburg, Pa. — Bullride Mania is back for 2023!

The popular rodeo show is headed back to the Bloomsburg Fair on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m. for an exciting night of bull riding, barrel racing, and mutton busting. Pennsylvania native Rodeo Clown Jason “Buckshot” Bergey will also be on hand to entertain the crowd at the Weis Markets Grandstand.

Bullride Mania joins several other acts in this year's lineup, including Starship and Richard Marx on Monday, Sept. 25, and the "I love the 90s" tour, featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Tone Loc, Young MC, All 4 One, and Color Me Badd. That show will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Country rock star Brantley Gilbert will open this year's Fair with the first headline act of the week on Friday, Sept. 22., followed by Grammy-award winning Christian rocker Zach Williams on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The members-only sale for Bullride Mania began on Monday at 9 a.m. Ticket sales to the public begins Friday, June 16 at 9 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online here, in person at the Grandstand Ticket Office, or by phone at 570-784-4949, ext. 6.

Grandstand tickets cost $15, with kids 12 and under free with adult purchase.

The 2023 Bloomsburg Fair will take place from Sept. 23-30.