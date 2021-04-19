Lewisburg, Pa. – One thing the world can agree on is that these have been the most uncertain times amid the COVID-19 pandemic and global issues that threaten human and non-human communities.

For that reason, Bucknell University's Center for Sustainability and the Environment (BCSE) has made "Adapting in Uncertain Times" the theme of its eighth annual Sustainability Symposium, Friday and Saturday, April 23 and 24.

The event will bring together faculty, staff, students, and community stakeholders virtually for a forum to share research, teaching, creative works, and collaborations on creating thriving human and natural communities even in times of great uncertainty and upheaval due global phenomena, such as climate change and the pandemic.

The symposium will include opening remarks, a poster session, and oral presentations followed by a keynote panel discussion featuring:

Allison Acevedo, director of environmental justice, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection

Friar Michael Lasky, chairman of Franciscan Conventuals Justice, Peace, and Integrity of Creation Ministry, and president, Franciscan Action Network

Charles Lee, senior policy advisor for environmental justice at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Sandy Spieler, founder and former director of In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre and the Annual Mayday Parade and Ceremony (1974-2019)

Topics to be discussed include art and the environment, climate, community, ecosystems, energy, food, human rights, humanities and climate change, management, planning, United Nations sustainable development goals, and water.

While all of the presentations will be virtual, participants are urged to per-register online here. Once registered, they will receive the Zoom links for all the sessions, which include the following:

Friday, April 23:

4:45-5:00 p.m. Welcome

5-6 p.m. Poster Session

6:15-7:15 p.m. Oral Presentations: Regulations, Standards and Values

7:30-8:45 p.m. Keynote Panel "Adapting in Uncertain Times"

Saturday, April 24:

10-11 a.m. Plenary Session: "COVIDs Impact on Sustainable Communities' Research and Activism"

11a.m.-noon Oral Presentations: Sustainable Living and Climate Change

Noon-1 p.m. Oral Presentations: Food Justice and Waste