The smoke from the Canadian wildfires may soon clear, but a Bucknell University chemistry professor who conducts indoor air-quality research sees a cloudy health future with climate change making wildfires worse and more frequent.

Professor Doug Collins reports that particulate matter pollution is a major global health risk already, and research suggests that wildfire smoke is especially bad for us. And the longer the smoke spends in the atmosphere, the worse it may be getting for our health because of chemistry that happens while the smoke stays suspended in the air.

“Acute health effects, particularly for those prone to respiratory and cardiovascular problems, are strongly elevated in smoke plumes with concentrations like we saw this week in the Northeast and like we may see later this week,” Collins says. “But truth be told, epidemiology studies have begun to show — with better, recent data — that there really is no level of particulate matter pollution that is ‘safe.’ Many agencies either have or are considering reducing their limits on particulate matter pollution.”

Particulate matter pollution causes irritation to tissues that are exposed to it, likely due to oxidative stress, according to Collins. And he points out that most of our exposure to air pollution of outdoor origin actually occurs while we are indoors, since that’s where we spend most of our time.

“Using methods to reduce indoor air pollution will pay dividends for our health,” he says. “The same sorts of measures that were recommended for COVID-19 will help here. Those who adapted to COVID-19 by adding air cleaning measures are seeing big benefits right now. To be frank, research shows that clean indoor air has many health and work/learning productivity benefits even on ‘normal’ days.”

Collins offers specific recommendations to improve indoor air quality:

Filter your indoor air using central air systems, use a portable air cleaner

Wear a KN95 or N95 mask if you must be outdoors in the smoke.

Avoid air cleaning technologies that say they are “active cleaning” methods or add ionization or UV lights to filters. “Most of these techniques are not well tested and in the highly-polluted smokey environment, they may actually do more harm than good — or they may just not work as well as a good old air filter,” Collins says

If you have central air, replace your filter (MERV 13 would be great) and run the fan continuously. “Most central air systems only move air about 25-30% of the time, and if you’re trying to use the filter in your system to clean the air, the air needs to be moving through it,” Collins says.

Add an air cleaner if you can. The Corsi-Rosenthal box fan/filter setup is highly effective and far less expensive than commercial air cleaners with comparable capacity.”All you need is four 20-inch furnace filters, a 20-inch box fan, and regular old duct tape, and it runs somewhere around $80 all together,” Collins says.

