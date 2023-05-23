The James V. Brown Library is welcoming summer 2023 with a number of programs and new features.

This year’s theme, “All Together Now,” explores the power of kindness, friendship, and community. The Summer Learning Program is an opportunity to keep children engaged in reading and learning over the summer, whether at home or in the Library.

The 2023 Summer Learning Program will kick off with a special event from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, June 1.

A special surprise at the kickoff event is the unveiling of the two new vehicles: Bookmobile and Book’s Bus. These two new vehicles were the result of a 2019-2020 Bookmobility Campaign to increase the library’s outreach efforts to better serve Lycoming County residents.

During the event, families can pick up a copy of the free Summer Learning special section published by the Williamsport Sun-Gazette, which highlights the major programs taking place at all six libraries within the Lycoming County Library System.

There also will be special games, prizes and activities for all ages during the kickoff event, including a free coupon to redeem for a children’s book at the Friends of the Library’s Bookstore on the third floor of the Welch Children’s Wing.

Additional events scheduled during the summer include:

Forgotten Friends free reptile show – 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. June 9.

STEM activities from the Lewisburg Children’s Museum – June 12, July 24 and Aug. 7.

Box of Light Digital Arts Camp for tweens/teens – two sessions July 10, 11, 12 and 14.

Ridiculous Nicholas performance – two sessions July 26.

Registration for all summer learning programs is ongoing and available at calendar.jvbrown.edu.

