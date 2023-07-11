Williamsport, Pa. — A library's summer learning program got a big funding boost, thanks to a gaming company's charitable gift.

The Pennsylvania Skill Charitable Giving Program recently awarded the James V. Brown Library a $5,000 grant to support the Summer Learning Program.

The library’s Summer Learning Program kicked off June 1 and focuses on the theme, “All Together Now,” which explores the power of kindness, friendship, and community. The Summer Learning Program is an opportunity to keep children engaged in reading and learning over the summer, whether at home or in the Library.

Registration for all summer learning programs is ongoing and available on the library's website. The program is completely funded by generous donations and sponsorships. Donations are accepted all summer long and may be made online here.

According to the company’s website, “Miele companies are committed to being a good corporate citizen and proudly support the communities our products are in. Through legal skill games, such as Pennsylvania Skill, we will be able to make donations to nonprofits throughout the state to help strengthen the commonwealth.”

The James V. Brown Library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Walk-in passport services are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

