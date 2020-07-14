Williamsport, Pa. – The James V. Brown Library is joining other libraries around the globe in encouraging patrons to read a historical fiction thriller e-book and audiobook during Big Library Read, the world’s largest digital book club.

From August 3-17, readers can borrow and read Tim Mason’s “intellectually stimulating and viscerally exciting” The Darwin Affair from their public library.

Brown Library readers can solve the mystery from home – with a valid library card and no waiting – by visiting https://ebranch2go.overdrive.com/ or downloading the Libby app. Readers can then discuss online at https://discuss.biglibraryread.com/.

“The Darwin Affair” takes place in London during June 1860. When an assassination attempt is made on Queen Victoria, and a petty thief is gruesomely murdered moments later, Detective Inspector Charles Field quickly surmises that these crimes are connected to an even more sinister plot.

Soon, Field’s investigation exposes a shocking conspiracy in which the publication of Charles Darwin’s controversial On the Origin of Species sets off a string of murders, arson, kidnapping, and the pursuit of a madman named the Chorister. As he edges closer to the Chorister, Field uncovers dark secrets that were meant to remain forever hidden.

Tim Mason has created a rousing page-turner that both Charles Dickens and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle would relish and envy.