Williamsport, Pa. — The James V. Brown Library has distinguished itself as one of the top 0.1% of nonprofits in terms of transparency.

The Library earned a Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition offered by Candid, the organization that oversees the GuideStar nonprofit database.

The Platinum Seal indicates that the Library shares clear and important information about its goals, strategies, capabilities, achievements, and progress indicators showing community impact. Because this information is readily available, potential donors can find in-depth financial information about the organization to ensure that the Library aligns with their goals and values.

“In accordance with our long-held belief in being transparent about our work, we are excited to convey our organization’s results in a user-friendly and highly visual manner,” said Dana Brigandi, Development, Marketing and Public Relations Director at the Brown Library. “By updating our profile to the Platinum level, we can now easily share a wealth of up-to-date organizational metrics with our supporters as well as Candid’s online audience, which includes donors, grant makers, our peers, and the media.”

To reach the Platinum level, the Brown Library added extensive information to its Nonprofit Profile: basic contact and organizational information; in-depth financial information; qualitative information about goals, strategies, and capabilities; and quantitative information about results and progress toward its mission. By taking the time to provide this information, the Library has demonstrated its commitment to transparency and to giving its supporters meaningful data to evaluate nonprofit performance.

“I encourage you to visit our profile on GuideStar to see what we’re all about,” said Brigandi. “We’re always trying to improve and better communicate our organization’s literary and educational initiatives to the community.”

The Library's metrics for success include number of participants attending programs; number of people visiting the library physically; and public computer/wi-fi usage.

The Library’s profile is available to view at guidestar.org/profile/24-0799180.

Candid, which presented the award to the Library, was formed in 2019 by GuideStar and Foundation Center. GuideStar is a service of Candid and contains a profile for all tax-exempt nonprofits registered with the IRS. Data on GuideStar is obtained directly from nonprofits, the IRS, and other partners.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.