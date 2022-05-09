McKean County, Pa. — A World War II and Korean War veteran who was killed in action while serving the U.S. Army was honored Saturday with a bridge dedication.

Rep. Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter) was joined by veterans, family and community members, Sen. Cris Dush, and county and local officials for the dedication of the Sgt. Neil K. Dorrion Memorial Bridge in Eldred Township on May 7.

Sgt. Dorrion grew up in the Eldred area, served in the U.S. Army during World War II and reenlisted in April 1949. He served as a medic with the Medical Company, 5th Regimental Combat Team, 24th Infantry Division.

He was killed in action on Nov. 4, 1950, at Kunu-ri, North Korea, while tending to his wounded comrades. Under Act 64 of 2021, the bridge carrying State Route 1011 over Mix Creek in Eldred Township, McKean County, is designated as the Sgt. Neil K. Dorrion Memorial Bridge.

