Bradford, Pa. — The state will give more than $3 million in funding for improvements to a care center and medical facility in Bradford.

Rep. Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter) and Sen. Cris Dush (R-25) said the funding will support facility improvements at both Bradford Regional Medical Center and the Lutheran Home at Kane.

“It is important we continue to invest in our health care and long-term care facilities to meet the needs of our residents,” Causer said. “I was pleased to support this much-needed funding for our communities.”

“These grants will go a long way toward meeting the challenge of ensuring access to quality health care in our rural communities,” Dush said. “I was happy to support these important investments.”

The Lutheran Home at Kane will receive $2.44 million toward construction of a 10,700-square-foot addition that will house a new Alzheimer’s/dementia unit and an energy-efficient kitchen, installation of a new backup generator and renovation of the old kitchen space to provide offices and meeting facilities.

Bradford Regional Medical Center will receive $1.07 million for a number of infrastructure upgrades, including replacing the roof at the Pavilion, elevator and Wi-Fi upgrades, emergency drop-off sidewalk and lot replacement, air conditioner upgrades, east wing cooling tower replacement and envelope building repairs.

The grants were awarded through the state’s Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program.