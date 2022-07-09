Troy, Pa. — The friendship between U.S. General Ulysses S. Grant and his friendship with a fellow officer will be honored in an event hosted by the Bradford County Library this July.

The featured event, “The Dynamic Friendship of Grant and Sherman,” will take place on Saturday, July 23, at 10:00 a.m., sponsored by the Friends of the Bradford County Library. Kenneth J. Serfass, Gunnery Sgt USMC, will act as General U.S. Grant.

Tales tell of an extraordinary friendship between Grant and William T. Sherman that helped bring an end to civil war.

Upon meeting at West Point, senior cadet Sherman brands junior cadet Ulysses S. Grant the “Uncle Sam” to his “Cump" — the mark of a bond which lasts their whole lives.

Parting ways from West Point, they were destined to combine their talents in the Western theater to turn the war to the Union’s favor, which led Grant east to lead all the federal armies for President Lincoln.

Coming together at the Battle of Shiloh in April of 1862, and through the relief of Chattanooga in November of 1863, this winning team grew close in trust and in confidence that each could anticipate the other’s actions, but not always their thoughts. The deeper the friendship grew, the more successful they were, creating a bond that withstood the trials of leadership both would endure.

General Grant will speak with great affection and admiration for his close friend and comrade in arms about their meeting, and subsequent reunion that forges one of the most successful partnerships in military history.

Their military lives intertwined with their family lives at times, giving them an even stronger bond, which includes their families that sustained them through failures and success.

Gunnery Sgt Kenneth J. Serfass was born in Bethlehem, PA. A Marine since 1984, his final tour was with the First Marine Division Band during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He retired from the Marine Corps in July of 2004 to become a music teacher.

Serfass is a first-person impressionist with nearly 50 years of study of his childhood hero, U.S. Grant. As a full-time professional living historian portraying Grant, he presents between 11 and 23 appearances each month.

In 2015, he was invited to join The Federal Generals Corps — a living history club hosting first person impressionists of many of the most well-known Union generals in the American Civil War — to be their “Ulysses S. Grant.”

This program is free and open to the public. The Bradford County Library is located on Route 6, one mile west of Burlington. Call the Library at 570-297-2436 for more information.

