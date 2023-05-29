Rosemary Wynott librarian

State Rep. Tina Pickett, left, stands with librarian Rosemary Wynott, center, and Janenne Goliash, legislative aide to State Sen. Gene Yaw, at her retirement last week.

 Photo provided

Bradford County, Pa. — On Thursday, a celebration was held in honor of the retirement of Bradford County Library Bookmobile clerk Rosemary Wynott.

State Rep. Tina Pickett and Janenne Goliash, legislative aide to State Sen. Gene Yaw, presented Rosemary with a Congratulatory Retirement Award from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Rosemary will retire to her native Ontario, Canada with her husband Dick in the coming weeks.

