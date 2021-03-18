Troy, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) has awarded a $14,800 grant to Endless Mountain Mission Center in Bradford County in support of a nonprofit security project.

The Mission Center works with the Bradford County United Way and provides temporary emergency housing to the homeless, emergency food, helps local residents at risk for utility shutoffs or evictions, and provides referrals for aid. The organization strives to "instill hope where little or none exists" and frequently shares resources such as the Inmates to Entrepreneurs program with the community.

The PCCD allocates federal funds to a wide variety of justice related programs through its Criminal Justice Advisory Committee (CJAC). These include programs to improve local law enforcement, victim services, and technology projects.

On the awarding of this and a $85,838 grant to fund body camera purchases in Mifflin County, Congressman Keller made the following statement:

“Nothing is more important than ensuring the safety and security of residents in Pennsylvania’s 12th District. I am grateful to the PCCD for its support of our local communities and am confident that the funds awarded will be put to good use in protecting the hardworking people who call our district home.”